All the appointments in the Cesarini area of ​​the ministers of the Draghi government

Government finished but ministers still very active. Today’s Fatto Quotidiano writes it, which signals how several ministers are continuing with appointments and hires in the final weeks of the Draghi government. “Brunetta, Bonetti, Amendola, Cingolani, Tabacci, Carfagna, Di Maio, Orlando, Garavaglia: as long as there is life, they hire and promote loyal“writes the Fact.

According to what Il Fatto writes, “the Renzian minister Elena Bonetti has issued an interrogation to choose an executive in charge of monitoring family policies. The undersecretary of the Democratic Party Vincenzo Amendola “ he “mortgaged the position of all respects as coordinator of the internal market office of the Department of European policies, also when the executive’s destinies were already abundantly marked”, writes Il Fatto.

“Renato Brunetta “, continues Il Fatto Quotidiano. “With one foot already out of the door of Palazzo Vidoni” he put “the stamp on three general management positions, vacant for 15 and 7 months and since then managed without major worries ad interim”. Also according to the fact, “the Northern League Minister for Tourism Massimo Garavaglia on August 4th gave Ludovica Casellat a place in the suni, the daughter of the President of the Senate, placed in the commission of experts who will study and plan the destinies of cycling tourism in Italy “. And again, according to the Fatto Quotidiano:” The Minister of the Democratic Party Andrea Orlando “ called “Andrea Massera, digital strategist of the Ligurian PD” to the Ministry of Labor.

Subscribe to the newsletter

