Brunello Cucinelli launches his wine, a “tribute to the mother land”. The director of Affaritaliani.it Perrino

Is born the Red of the Solomeo Castle, “il first wine of our vineyard “, he announces Brunello Cucinelli, the philosopher stylist who never stops creating and inventing. Last night, in one restricted dinner among friends, journalists (the inevitableevergreen Natalia Aspesi), managers, investors and expert oenologists, took place on baptismo of Cucinelli wine, in the beautiful stuccoed room of the Institute of the blind in Milan, prepared from the incomparable Bergamo restaurant “From Vittorio“With its unmissable means paccheri with tomato fresh.

Affaritaliani.it at dinner with the stylist Brunello Cucinelli



Brunello produces his own Red in countryside of the Umbrian villagehome to its headquarters, alongside the excellent oil. And thanks his old financial adviser Gianluca Vacchisober and money manager impeccable when he supports Cucinelli in public: “Vacchi convinced me to go public. quotation now we have the financial resources to invest in these diversified activities “, explains Cucinelli with the usual rousing enthusiasm, correlating this new initiative with his love for the Earth:” Ptolemy’s wine, a tribute to the motherland“.

“I’m born in a peasant family And I have learned to love Mother Earth since my childhood. When I played with my brothers and cousins ​​in the fields, and then as a teenager driving the plow with oxen straight in the furrows, praised for this by my father, who saw beauty in that order “, says the designer.

“So close spiritually and physically to the earthwhich turned upside down by the ploughshare smoked against the pale sky, I could smell her perfumeI saw the humus that is life groan and I understood perfectly why that land was adored by the ancients with the word of Mother “, reveals Cucinelli again.

Illuminating the plaque affixed to the cellar entrance: “This winery where the fruit of the vine sacred to Dionysus becomes ambrosia and from joy generates knowledge, is a perennial testimony of Bruncello Cucinelli’s love for the Umbrian motherland“.

Now to the experts the judgment on wine. From which it will then depend if it will be one new business activity or a bucolic divertissement in line with the multifaceted personality of the stylist-philosopher and now a farmer.

Affaritaliani.it at dinner with Brunello Cucinelli: watch the video of the event

