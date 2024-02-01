Brunello Cucinelli, Giovanna Manfredi's move: 20 thousand shares sold

In the group of Brunello Cucinelli movements are recorded. An important partner and board member of the knitwear company, she sold several shares. It's about Giovanna Manfredi. On Friday 26 January, the stylistshareholder and sole director of Fundita, – according to what appears to Milano Finanza – has sold, through the Srl, in various transactions on the market, stocks of the luxury group listed on Piazza Affari for one total of 20,000 shares at the average price of 87.5 euros. The information came officially from a internal dealing of Borsa Spa according to which Manfredi it grossed 1,750 million euros overall after the sale of the Cucinelli shares which took place in several operations concentrated in a single day.

Read also: “Salis in chains? Hungary in shame since 2009. But in Italian prisons…”

Read also: Sardinia elections polls: here's who's ahead. Affaritaliani exclusive

Who is Giovanna Manfredi

Giovanna Manfrediborn in 1961, – continues Milano Finanza – entered the world of fashion by founding his own atelier of made-to-measure garments in Via del Babbuino in Rome in 1985. Just two years later, he dedicated himself to the creation and production of his first ready-to-wear collection with the Le Manfredi brand, distributed throughout the country and produced entirely in Umbria. Here he meets Brunello Cucinelli with which the operational and corporate partnership began in 1992 which changed the brand to Gunex and specialized in the creation and production of high quality skirts and trousers and “with which over time he gained a high reputation at an international level”.

Over the following 20 years, he designed and developed the brand's collections Gunex in close collaboration with the style office of Brunello Cucinelli cashmere with the aim of coordinating the image of the two proposed lines “with a view to stylistic and distribution synergy, aimed at affirming a precise and recognizable group identity”. Since June 2011 he has been a member of the board of directors of Brunello Cucinelli Spa.