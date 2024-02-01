The Peruvian salsa singer Brunella Torpoco has caused great surprise among her followers and in the world of entertainment after confirming that she will become a mother for the first time at the age of 25. The artist chose from the beginning to keep the entire process of her pregnancy private and recently, in an interview with the program 'Magaly TV: la firma', she revealed how long she was pregnant. The news has been received with enthusiasm by her fans, who did not hesitate to congratulate her on social networks.

Is Brunella Torpoco pregnant?

Given the continued doubts that Brunella Torpoco's followers had about a possible pregnancy, the singer herself took it upon herself to put an end to the issue and confirmed to Magaly Medina's program that she will be a mother with her boyfriend. Luis Torres, with whom he has a solid relationship of more than five years. The singer is currently six months pregnant and she revealed that she decided not to speak until now so as not to endanger her pregnancy.

“I'm almost six months old. I feel blessed and excited to embark on this new adventure as a mother,” the young salsa singer, only 25 years old, can be heard saying, while an ATV reporter made a joke that they were almost reaching 'childbirth'.

What will Brunella Torpoco's baby be called?

Brunella TorpocoIn addition to confirming her pregnancy, she took a few minutes to show her new house and the room that will be her baby's for the first time. The singer expressed that she is excited about this new stage that she is going through and for months she has been thinking about the name of her son with her husband.

“I want a boy, but my husband prefers a girl, he says she will be more like him. “If he is a boy, he will be called Emiliano, and if she is a girl, I want her to be called Galilea,” said the interpreter of 'Me Failed'.

Hours later, the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' accompanied Brunella Torpoco to a hospital appointment and confirmation of the sex came through a 5D ultrasound; Thus, the singer will have a son. At that moment, Brunella could not contain her tears of happiness and confirmed that her baby will be called Emiliano.

Brunella Torpoco is 6 months pregnant. Photo: Instagram

Will Brunella step away from the stage after confirming pregnancy?

Brunella Torpoco is a prominent figure in the Peruvian music scene, known for her powerful voice and energetic performances in the salsa genre. In the context of her pregnancy, the artist clarified that she will continue working normally until her pregnancy reaches its final stage, because she will no longer be able to travel normally to cover her presentation schedule.

“One more month and a half (I will continue working), and then take a break so I can rest, and that everything goes well so as not to take any risks,” said the salsa singer.