He has no forgiveness. Brunella Torpoco He appeared tonight at the ‘Reventonazo de la Chola’ to talk about his artistic growth. However, it was inevitable for the ‘Otra Occupies My Place’ interpreter to remember the time she was a victim of extortionists. Let us remember that Brunella was forced to pause her career for fear that said criminals would harm her and her family. Despite this, she returned to the stage in style and, when she was consulted about Chechito and the attack she suffered in San Juan de Lurigancho, Torpoco assured that this modality must end now.

“I think they are staining the music, making everyone think that music is terror. And it is quite the opposite, it is something wonderful. “Actually, I don’t know why these things are happening and I hope everything passes because it’s not good,” said.

