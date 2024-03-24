The performer Brunella Torpoco is living one of the best moments of her life thanks to her success in music and her personal life, now that she is a few days away from becoming a mother. Precisely for this reason, the salsa singer decided to reveal details of her love life in an extensive interview broadcast on Saturday, March 23 on the program 'It is in all'. This is the first time Brunella spoke about her relationship with Luis Antonio Torres, a colleague from the music industry, and with whom he decided to keep his romance private.

What did Brunella Torpoco say about her partner Luis Antonio Torres?

Brunella Torpoco shared her future plans to 'You are in all', and highlighted the upcoming arrival of her first child, which will mean a new stage in her family life. But the interview did not focus only on that, because the artist surprised more than one of her fans by also addressing her romantic relationship with Luis Antonio Torresmusical partner and father of her next baby.

“We met in an orchestra, I had never seen him, and he is a musician, but we met in an orchestra. “We started going out as friends.”revealed Brunella Torpoco.

The couple has already been in a relationship for five and a half years, and is considered one of the most stable in current entertainment. For this reason, the singer reflected on the evolution and strengthening of her relationship with Torres over time.

“It has been a very nice relationship because apart from a relationship it has been like a co-worker, in reality, it has been everything. “It has been a support for me,” Torpoco highlighted.

In addition to this, the singer highlighted the significant support and help she has received from Torres in various aspects of her life, especially in difficult times, such as when she was forced to stop singing due to threats of extortion. The revelation of these intimate aspects of her relationship and the recognition of Torres' importance in her life show a more personal and emotional side of the singer.

How did Brunella Torpoco announce her pregnancy?

Faced with persistent speculation from Brunella Torpoco's followers about a possible pregnancy, the singer herself decided to put an end to the issue by confirming on Magaly Medina's program that she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Luis Torres, with whom she is in a relationship. solid for more than five years. At that time, the singer was in the sixth month of pregnancy and she revealed that she chose to remain silent until this moment so as not to put her pregnancy at risk. Currently, she is just a few days away from welcoming her baby girl.

“I'm almost six months old. “I feel blessed and excited to embark on this new adventure as a mother.”the young salsa singer, only 25 years old, can be heard saying, who was very excited when she saw her son's ultrasound.