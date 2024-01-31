salsa singers Brunella Torpoco and Kate Candela join the concert that Ke Personajes will give at the Círculo Militar, along with the Argentine BM and Mauricio Mesones. This event will be carried out by NK Producciones, which declared that everything is being ready for this special date. People can continue purchasing their tickets on the digital platform of Teleticket to become the expected 'sold out'.

YOU CAN SEE: These characters return to Peru after conquering the national public

When will the Ke Personajes concert be in Lima?

Ke Personajes continues to steal the attention of the Peruvian public, his covers with his unique and catchy style have been captivating his fans. At his concert in Lima, you can't miss his hits such as 'Un weekend', 'Pobre corazón', 'Adiós amor', among others.

If you are a lover of salsa and cumbia, you cannot miss this concert that has a luxury billboard from start to finish.

Ke Characters in concert. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Ke Characters

The appointment to listen to Ke Personajes live is this Friday, February 2, Lima, at the Círculo Militar, along with BM, Brunella Torpoco, Kate Candela and Mauricio Mesones. Without a doubt, it will be an unforgettable night. The show will start at 7.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: Libido will give a concert at the National Stadium!: when will it be and how much do tickets cost?

How much do tickets cost for Ke Personajes in Lima?

If you want to attend the expected Ke Personajes concert in Lima, we tell you that you can still purchase tickets at different locations. Here we show you the list of available areas. In addition, boxes for 10 people were put up for sale, but the prices listed are for the entry of each user. Tickets are on sale through the Teleticket website.

Poor heart box (price per person): S/499

Terrace Box (price per person): S/399

Platinum: S/319

VIP: S/229

Preferential zone: S/139.