Once again, Brunella Torpoco surprised with her interpretative quality, this time in the field of Creole music and by the hand of The Kipus. The salsa singer was in charge of interpreting the emblematic song ‘I lost my heart’ in the new video clip that will be released in September by the well-remembered Creole trio,

Torpoco said that the proposal came to him five months ago thanks to Paco Maceda, leader of Los Kipus. “I could not miss this opportunity to be next to a living legend of criollismo. I love the song and obviously since I was a child I listened to Los Kipus at home,” added the singer.

On the other hand, the singer also revealed what she felt when singing the well-known song. “I have recorded it with feeling, I have lived the song in my own fleshIt has given me a lot of emotions,” the interpreter said in a statement.

This would not be the first time for the salsa singer in Creole music, since she already has previous experience after recording a Creole mix with Tito Manriquerenowned music producer who won the silver seagull at the 2015 Viña del Mar Festival with the Peruvian group Our thing.

