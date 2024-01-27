Brunella Horna She celebrates her first months as a new mother after the arrival of Alessio, her first child, with her husband Richard Acuña. The businesswoman constantly shares her journey through motherhood, and this time she revealed how she endures sleepless nights with Acuña. Let us remember that days ago, Horna pointed out that the little one sleeps very little during the night, which forces her to stay awake all morning. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Brunella Horna say about Richard Acuña?

Through his official Instagram profile, Brunella performed a dynamic of questions and answers with their followers. One of them asked her about Richard Acuña's actions at night, and she did not hesitate to respond that her husband is used to sleeping lightly due to his work and it is not difficult for him to wake up even though he does not sleep many hours. in a row.

“Yeah! (he reveals himself) For him, he has the lightest sleep and barely sleeps at all. But we are both awake in the early mornings and we talk a lot so as not to fall asleep,” reads in a story where he shared a photograph of the three of them in the baby's room.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña celebrated one year of marriage in 2024. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

What did Brunella Horna say about her little son?

In another question, a user asked to Horna how Alessio's vaccines had gone. Let us remember that from two months onwards, children must receive vaccines equivalent to five diseases. She assured that he cried a lot and she joined in crying. Fortunately, the baby only had one day of discomfort.

“What a horrible day. It was the worst thing in my life to see my son cry and I cried with him. But the discomfort only lasted one day.”, wrote. On another occasion, she also said that Alessio already wears 6-month-old clothes despite being only two. “Baby is already wearing six-month-old clothes, and he is only two. “Everything I bought him for three months, he never used it,” said.

Brunella shared how the new clothes look on her baby. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

Is Brunella Horna returning to 'America Today'?

Despite rumors of departure of the current drivers of 'America today' like Christian Domínguez for his orchestra's schedules, and Brunella Horna for the maternity leave she must maintain; The same production of the América TV magazine denied these claims.

Therefore, Brunella Horna will continue as one of the presenters of the format along with Ethel Pozo, Edson Dávila, Christian Domínguez and Janet Barboza. Meanwhile, they assured that a woman would arrive to join the driving. The details will be known next Monday, February 5.

