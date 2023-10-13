A luxury. Brunella Horna surprised more than one in the latest edition of ‘America today’ by commenting on the notorious separation between Ale Fuller and Francesco Balbi. The blonde businesswoman stated that the engagement ring that the lawyer gave to the actress ‘Come, dance quinceañera’in a romantic proposal for her hand in the Eiffel Tower in Parisit was much more expensive than anyone would have believed.

In the middle of the live show, ‘Baby Bru’ compared the separation of Alessandra and Franceso with that of Rafael Cardozo and Carol Reali, wondering if Balbi would have also asked the interpreter to return the jewel with which they got engaged, just as the former reality boy did.

“Do you think that Franceso Balbi, Alessandra Fuller’s ex-fiancé, will have asked her for the ring back like Rafael Cardozo?”Horna asked, causing disbelief among the other presenters. This was when Janet Barboza He noted that Brunella had it on good authority that the ring would have cost $10,000, information that was quickly confirmed by Brunella’s wife. Richard Acuna: “It cost more. A single… a single, 10,000 dollars for Francesco Balbi“. However, this sparked outrage in ‘The Rulitos‘I couldn’t imagine that this piece of jewelry would have cost more than 40,000 soles. “10,000 dollars is a piece of land here in Lima Norte,” she stated.