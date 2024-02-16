The host Brunella Horna gave her opinion on Paolo Guerrero's situation with the César Vallejo club, directed by Richard Acuña, after the attacker decided that he would no longer wear the poets' shirt. Likewise, the businesswoman pointed out that the former parliamentarian is uncomfortable because the 'Predator' never communicated directly with him to let him know that he no longer wanted to play in Trujillo and, perhaps, go to another club. Besides, 'Baby Brune' stated that the athlete's safety was guaranteed.

What did Brunella Horna say about Paolo Guerrero?

In a recent interview for 'Latina Noticias', Paolo Guerrero He requested the termination of his contract, arguing his decision not to move to Trujillo. The footballer claimed that he should not face financial penalties, since, according to him, he has not received any benefits from the team so far.

Brunella Horna expressed her dissatisfaction with these statements and contradicted Guerrero by pointing out that the César Vallejo club has made significant investments for the player, including the advance payment for a luxurious residence in El Golf de Trujillo, intended for his immediate use upon his arrival.

In addition, the host of 'América hoy' stated that personnel had been prepared to protect the soccer player's stay while he remained living in that part of the country. “What was guaranteed for Paolo was security, which the team was going to pay for (…) (About the threats against Guerrero), in other districts and provinces of Peru there is also insecurity“.

Paolo Guerrero will not come to Peru at the request of Ana Paula Consorte?

After the national forward's refusal to reach César Vallejo, it was speculated that one of the reasons for his decision would be because Ana Paula Consorte She was not very convinced at all to move from Brazil to Trujillo.

“It is said that the one who does not want to come to Peru is Ana Paula Consorte. Brunella, can you attest or tell us something about it?“said Janet. To which 'Baby Brune' only managed to say: “The truth is that I would not like to go into personal details. If I am talking, it is because I heard it from Richard Acuña: a professional issue between the player and the team. I would not like to talk about the personal issue. That has come out in the media “.

Was Brunella Horna upset with Paolo Guerrero's lawyer?

Brunella Hornaa popular figure in the entertainment field in Peru, refuted the statements of Paolo Guerrero. He confirmed that Richard Acuña had maintained communication with the footballer's lawyer and promised to take measures to ensure his well-being and that of his environment.

“Richard called yesterday, I have proof,” said Horna. In that sense, he highlighted Acuña's interest and dedication towards Guerrero, which is contrary to the accusations of negligence and lack of support on the part of the Universidad César Vallejo club.

“That is totally false. Richard Acuña, my husband, spoke with him (Paolo Guerrero) yesterday, at noon. Yes, he spoke with you, Julio, and of course I have proof. He is the one who cares the most about this situation,” he stated .

