After it was announced to Valeria Piazza As the new host of “América Hoy”, Brunella Horna’s reaction was known after meeting her replacement and she was very happy that the former Miss Peru is accompanying Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Christian Dominguez and Edson Davila. As you remember, Richard Acuña’s wife decided to step aside from her, according to her, for health reasons. Now, she was encouraged to issue a warning to the also presenter of “America shows”.

YOU CAN SEE: How tall is Brunella Horna and how many centimeters apart is she from her boyfriend Richard Acuña?

Valeria Piazza is the new host of “America Today”

After the long mystery, Valeria Piazza entered “América hoy” as a replacement for Brunella Horna, who decided to move away from TV. During the last days, there has been speculation about who would be the new face of the channel 4 magazine, but finally it was learned that the model will be on the screens much earlier.

“It was all very fast, I did not expect it, the good thing is that I already spoke with ‘Brune’. Brunella wrote to me, she is super happy, we are friends, I know she is watching us, so I send her a very big kiss,” she said after enter the set. She also affirmed that she did not arrive to hack anyone’s job.

YOU CAN SEE: Janet Barboza rejects the presence of a new host in “America Today”: “We don’t need her”

Brunella pronounces for the admission of Valeria Piazza

As it was expected, Brunella Horna sent a welcome greeting to Valeria Piazza, who will replace her in the morning program on América TV. Likewise, she did not leave the opportunity to joke about how she will get along with her colleagues Edson Dávila and Janet Barboza.

“Valeria, what happiness that you are in ‘America today’. The truth is that when I found out I jumped with happiness. I am very sure that you are going to do super well because you get along well with all the boys. You are a trome, but yes, I’ll give you a little advice: beware of Edson and Janet’s pranks. Don’t be angry, please!” said the young businesswoman.

Why did Brunella Horna leave “America Today”?

After several days of absence, Brunella Horna announced his departure from the América TV program, coincidentally all this occurred after Camila Ganoza’s complaint against Richard Acuña. For this reason, ‘Baby Brune’ decided to make it clear what her future job would be in the coming weeks.

“This is a call not to say goodbye, but see you soon. (…) I’m stepping aside for a while (…) It’s been difficult health weeks, my doctor asked me to rest. All rebellious, I didn’t listen , I wanted to continue working without paying attention,” he said in a phone call.

Brunella Horna announced her departure from “America today” days ago. Photo: Composition LR/Capture America /Broadcast

Valeria Piazza clarifies that she will not ‘saw’ Brunella Horna

After being presented live, Valeria Piazza He made it clear that he does not seek to take away the place that Brunella Horna earned in “America Today.” “No saw, we are friends, and I came here to have fun (…) Brunella told me to be super careful, they bother me a lot here, I have to put up with Edson every day,” she said.

#Brunella #issues #warning #Valeria #Piazza #entering #quotamerica #todayquot #quotTake #care #Edson #Janetquot