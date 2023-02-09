One of the surprises for this Miss Peru was the entry of Luciana Fuster, however, no one suspected that Brunella Horna could also compete.

Luciana Fuster She is officially one of the challengers in Miss Peru 2023. However, it seems that she has encouraged other entertainment figures to participate in the popular beauty pageant. Well, this would be the opportunity for Brunella Horna, who is 26 years old, an age that is within the range allowed in the contest rules. This Wednesday, February 8, in the “América Hoy” program, Ethel Pozo gave the idea that the popular ‘Baby Brune’ should apply, generating great expectations on the set of the program.

As you remember, Brunella Horna already participated in Miss Peru several years ago, but over time the young woman gained experience, oratory, and much more confidence when speaking in public. These qualities would make the host of América TV one of the favorite figures to win the crown of the contest led by Jessica Newton.

Ethel disagrees with the application of Luciana Fuster

Ethel Well spoke about the recently confirmed participation of Luciana Fuster in Miss Peru 2023. After that, the host of “América hoy” questioned that the reality girl had been presented directly as a “challenger” and asked them to explain what the process is like for Enter the beauty pageant. “Why is she challenging and why doesn’t she participate like any candidate who signs up and walks why does she go straight?”, she asked.

Brunella Horna and her time as a Miss Peru

Brunella Horna’s colleagues did not let that chapter pass when Renzo Costa’s ex-partner participated to represent the San Martín region, despite the fact that she was born and lived in Chiclayo, in Lambayeque. On the other hand, they asserted that Richard Acuña’s wife can still compete since married women can participate according to the new Miss Universe regulations.