the businesswoman Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were married last Saturday, January 7, in an emotional private ceremony in La Molina. According to the images shared on social networks by those attending the expected event, it could be seen that it was planned in detail for the organization, decoration and music. The latter was in charge of the cumbia singer Marisol, the well-known band We The Lion and the Colombian artist Mike Bahía.

A separate issue was the look that the young model wore on the day of her marriage, the former member of “Bienvenida la tarde” dazzled with her elegant wedding dress and an impeccable hairstyle, which drew a lot of attention in networks, received praise and generated the question of who would have taken care of the hair of Brunella.

Brunella Horna married Richard Acuña on Saturday, January 7. Photo: Ronaldo Martinez/Instagram

Who did Burnella Horna’s hair for her wedding?

The model Brunella Horna sparked positive comments for her look for her marriage and many wondered who was responsible for her hair. It’s about the Venezuelan stylist Ronaldo Martinez, who shared a video on his social networks with the now wife of Richard Acuña after leaving her ready to go to the altar. Likewise, she previously worked with Valeria Piazza and Janick Maceta.

“Yesterday I was in charge of doing the hairstyle for the most beautiful Brunella Horna for her wedding and, to be honest, it was an incredible day. That woman looked wonderful, ”she expressed in her post on her TikTok account. In the same way, the results were uploaded on her Instagram.

Users praise the work of Ronaldo Martínez

After showing off her look at her wedding, Brunella Horna He received dozens of compliments from users, who were captivated by his hairstyle. The stylist Ronaldo Martínez posted a clip with the wife of Richard Acuña and was immediately filled with positive comments.

“A spectacularly beautiful job”, “She was like a doll”, “I love you for my wedding”, “She’s a real Barbie”, are some of the messages left to the person responsible for highlighting the beauty of the young businesswoman.

Brunella Horna received praise for her hair. Photo: TikTok capture/Ronaldo Martínez

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña said ‘yes’

The model Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña gave the expected ‘yes’ at the altar at their wedding last Saturday. In an emotional moment, the couple read their wedding vows to become spouses. Here we show you the romantic moment.

This was the first dance of Brunella and Richard as husband and wife

After the emotional ceremony where Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña became married, the couple opened the party on the dance floor with the traditional wedding dance. The attendees recorded the romantic moment on video and shared it on social networks.

Brunella danced “Envolver” by Anitta

After the wedding ceremony of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, it was time for the party and one of the most remembered moments was when the young model left everything on the dance floor with the song “To wrap” by the Brazilian Anitta.

The tight wedding dress of “Baby Brune” was not an impediment to enjoying the happiest day of her life and she even danced on the floor, as can be seen in the video posted by user Ric La Torre.

Brunella shared an emotional video hours after her wedding

Officially as spouses Brunella Horna He shared a video where he shows in detail the moment in which he said his vows to Richard Acuña at his wedding last Saturday, January 7. Also, you can listen to the emotional speech that both gave.