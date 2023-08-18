Brunella Horna He spoke with “América spectacles” about his beautiful stage of pregnancy and provided new details. The television host She said that she is acquiring things to have everything ready and wait for her baby. In this sense, he revealed that her mother-in-law is attentive to her and has already sent her the gift for her baby. Recently, Richard Acuña’s partner returned to hosting ‘América hoy’, fully recovered, and is happy with the progress of her pregnancy.

What did César Acuña give Brunella Horna?

Brunella Horna told, excited, that her son had already received his first gift, thanks to the nice gesture of his father-in-law, César Acuña. “My father-in-law (gave me) the diaper bag. He was the one who gave me the first gift. He is his 13th grandchild. My parents are too, but the first was my father-in-law.”said the host of ‘América hoy’.

What did Brunella Horna say about the sex of her baby?

Brunella Horna does not hide her emotion and affirms that her partner, former congressman Richard Acuña, is already eager to meet their fifth child. “He already has two couples… He is happy (after the announcement). He wanted a bit of a woman and I wanted a man. We are happy”he pointed.

Besides, the ex-girl reality He commented that the brothers of his future son They are excited to meet the new member of the family “The little women wanted a woman and the little men wanted a man. But still… Happy, it’s a baby they are looking forward to. Their parents, their brothers, the whole family.”