Brunella Horna'He threw the house out of the window' by celebrating his 27th birthday with a tremendous party. Through her social networks, the host of the program 'América hoy' shared various moments of the event, which was attended by well-known figures from Peruvian entertainment such as Ethel Pozo. In this note, find out how this celebration was experienced in which the popular 'Baby Brune' was shocked by the spectacular surprise that her husband gave her. Richard Acuña.

How was Brunella Horna's party?

The model Brunella Horna He decided to celebrate his birthday with a big party in which no expense was spared. Through her Instagram account, the popular 'Baby Brune' shared various videos and photographs of that luxurious celebration.

At the ceremony there was a large pink decoration with a theme of butterflies and flowers, a two-tier cake, a DJ, waiters and an open bar for guests to order the cocktails of their choice.

Ethel Pozo and Janet Barbozawere the entertainment figures who attended Horna's meeting, who received a big surprise from her husband Richard Acuna. César Acuña's son shocked the mother of his last child by inviting the singer to the celebration Danni Ubeda.

The Spanish artist made his entrance performing 'Pídeme', a song that generated screams and excitement from the guests and the birthday girl, who managed to smile and hug her husband.

Will Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have a second baby?

Brunella Horna revealed, in conversation with the program 'More shows', if she has plans to look for a second child with Richard Acuña.

In this regard, the host of 'América hoy' pointed out that she has postponed the arrival of another baby. She made this decision because she has had to face various challenges during the first months of her first child, Alessio.

“I can't feel my back anymore, I feel it broken into a thousand pieces. She gave me a little baby who has a hard time sleeping, but there are Richard and I holding hands in the early morning. Thinking about another baby, for now, there is no way,” were the words of 'Baby Brune'.

Why doesn't Brunella Horna show the face of her first child?

The driver Brunella Horna He also clarified the reason why he does not show the face of his first child with Richard Acuña.

“The truth is that it is something that we have not discussed yet, we would like to do it later, there is no need. We are the public figures, I don't know if he will like it later. So, it is a decision that we will make later. For now, we are fine like this, my baby is healthy and with the whole family. There is no need. Sometimes people get upset and the truth is that they have to respect the decision of the parents and the family in general. “We don't want to show it yet,” Horna said.

How tall are Brunella Horna and her husband Richard Acuña?

Television presenter Brunella Horna is 1.70 m tall. For her part, her husband Richard Acuna He is 1.60 m tall.

