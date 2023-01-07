This January 7th, Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña will finally say “yes, I accept” in front of their friends and family at a luxurious wedding in La Molina. They both planned this unforgettable moment for months and, despite the postponement that occurred in December due to the demonstrations in Peru, the couple maintains great expectations for this great day, but that is not all. They have also created a long list of gifts and hope that their guests can give them to them for the celebration of their marriage.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña’s gift list

As expected, despite the vacations of the drivers, “Love and Fire” did not miss the details of the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. During the broadcast of the program, the production team presented what things the couple hopes to receive at their wedding. According to what was told, this list would accumulate more than S/20,000 in gifts.

Set of pots at S/1,399

Frying pan from S/679

Set of dishes at S/299

Cutlery Set S/159

S/499 fruit bowl

Beverage cooler S/379

Cold drinks dispenser S/349

A blender S/4,089

Brunella Horna receives a tender greeting from her friends

Through social networks, her closest friends sent their good wishes to Brunella Horna on this special day, dedicating Instagram stories to her a few hours after her marriage to Richard Acuña. In this line, you can see a tender present for the host of “America today.”

“Baby girl! Today you marry the love of your life and we couldn’t be happier for you. You are going to be the most beautiful bride. To shine has been said. We love you very much ”, are the wishes of Camila Calle and Natalia Valdivia.

Brunella Horna on Instagram, hours before her wedding. Photo: Instagram/ Brunella Horna.

Details and emotional messages prior to Brunella Horna’s wedding. Photo: Instagram