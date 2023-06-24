A few months ago, the coach of Brunella Horna confirmed that the influencer was pregnant by former congressman Richard Acuña. Despite this relief, the businesswoman and her husband preferred to ignore the said rumors. In this sense, the former reality girl decided to take a break from social networks after speculation about her supposed state of pregnancy; However, a few hours ago, she reappeared and surprised her followers.

YOU CAN SEE: Ivana defends Brunella after disappearance on social networks: “No one knows what she is going through”

Does Brunella Horna show off her pregnant ‘tummy’ on social networks?

The last Friday June 23, Brunella Horna She was encouraged to share, through her Instagram account, some photographs with a group of friends amid rumors that she is in the sweet wait.

In those images, the popular ‘Baby Brune’ wears a pink jumpsuit that reveals a bulging tummy and comfortable white sneakers, details that would indicate that she would be expecting her first child with Richard Acuna.

It should be noted that the young businesswoman has preferred, for several months, not to share content on her social platforms; However, recently she has been seen a little more active.

Brunella Horna shines at a meeting with friends in Chiclayo. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Brunella Horna

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna: who manages your 13 stores in Lima and designs your clothing line?

What did Ivana Yturbe say about Brunella Horna about her disappearance on social networks?

In conversation with the program “America shows”, the former reality girl Ivana Yturbe was consulted about her friend Brunella Horna and his disappearance from social networks. “Oh, my Brune! (…) I miss her” (…) “No one knows what one is going through, like I did at the time, that —before having the fat woman (her baby)— I had a loss and the The whole country said she was pregnant, she really didn’t feel like going out and saying no because it’s really an uncomfortable topic,” said the model.

#Brunella #Horna #surprises #reappearing #networks #pregnancy #rumors