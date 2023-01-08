The marriage of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña took place to the surprise of many last Saturday, January 7, in a private ceremony in the La Molina district, where well-known entertainment figures and national political figures gathered. The event included the presentation of the Colombian artist mike bay and the Peruvian group We The Lion, proving that the couple spared no expense for their marriage. However, the host of the program “America Today” would steal the show by performing the singer’s popular choreography Anitta.

Through the publications of the user Ric La Torre, it was possible to have access to unpublished content of the celebration of the popular ‘Baby Brune’, in which it can be seen that in the middle of the celebrations he could not contain himself to perform the viral choreography of the popular Brazilian singer Anitta to the surprise of her guests and encouraged by Gisela Valcárcel, as can be seen in the visual records that unleashed countless comments on social networks.

What celebrities attended the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña?

As it could not be otherwise, the presence of well-known figures from the local sphere was expected, given the occupations of the now married couple. Thus, the celebrations were attended by Chrsitian Domínguez, who arrived accompanied by his partner Pamela Franco. Valeria Piazza, Janet Barboza, Gisela Valcarcel, Ethel Pozo, Edson Dávila ‘Giselo’ also did the same. Likewise, politicians such as María del Carmen Alva and César Acuña, who is also the father of the brand new husband, could be seen.