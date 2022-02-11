Brunella Horna has been well received by his colleagues America TV. Today, Thursday, January 10, the hosts of the program america today they had to cook a typical dish from the north of Peru and those in charge of this preparation were Ethel Pozo, Christian Dominguez and Brunella Hornawho brought laughter throughout the set.

At the beginning, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter betrayed Brunella because she was reviewing the recipe on her cell phone, the model did not answer her and tried to turn on the kitchen without any success. “There is no gas. There is no gas, production”, she said and Jannet Barboza answered: “she does not know how to turn on the kitchen”. Christian Dominguez approached and managed to light the stove without difficulty.

Brunella Horna, Ethel Pozo and Christian Dominguez fail to light America’s kitchen today. Photo: America TV.

The popular ‘Babybrune’ made no comment and proceeded to brown the duck. As a next step they had to cut the onion and Brunella entrusted this task to the interpreter of “La maricucha”. Next, Angélica Chinén appeared to help the drivers.

“My dear, come on, please save me. Do not do this to me, please, sir, “were the model’s pleas in the face of the uncomfortable situation. The famous cook entered and it was she who finished the preparation.

How did Brunella Horna react?

The model was never daunted by the jokes and comments of her peers, on the contrary, she had fun dancing and ignoring the negative. However, through her account on her Instagram, the television host reposted funny content regarding her preparation.

“Look what happened to Brunella in the kitchen,” were the words of an entertainment account that was also watching the program. “In the end, the stewed duck came out delicious,” said the model, attaching a smiling emoji.

Ethel Pozo also tagged her in a meme, to which she replied, “This is too much.” Immediately, her partner replied: “I can’t stop laughing. The truth is that I don’t know how to cook.