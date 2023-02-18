What a rock! The host Brunella Horna was immobilized for several minutes on a platform of “America today”, because her heels were stuck by the fresh paint.

He couldn’t with the shame. Brunella Horna she had an awkward moment on a recent edition of “America Today” after the heels she was wearing that day got stuck to a freshly painted platform on the show. Everything happened in the middle of a sequence in which she faced Tepha Loza, without imagining that when trying to go down her step, the sole of her shoes would be impregnated by the paint that she had not finished drying.

“The shoe of anger stuck to me,” he commented at first to try to hide his concern. Edson Dávila, the presenter’s partner, took the opportunity to joke about his situation. “You have to remove it with a spatula”, he pointed out causing laughter. Minutes later, Richard Acuña’s wife was able to take off her heel, however, she was not the only one, since Melissa Loza’s sister went through a similar situation with her shoes.