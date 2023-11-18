Brunella Horna is just days away from becoming a mother with the arrival of her first baby, the result of her marriage to Richard Acuña. The host of ‘America Today’ has already been preparing everything necessary for when the time comes when she will give birth and, finally, hold her first-born in her arms. For this reason, the former ‘Welcome afternoon’ participant decided to share with her followers how the room of the new member of her family is looking.

How is Brunella Horna handling her pregnancy?

A few days ago, Brunella Horna spoke about her stay in the show she hosts with Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza, Christian Domínguez and Edson Dávila due to her advanced pregnancy. The young businesswoman revealed that she will continue working until the time comes when she has contractions. In addition, she told how she handles her pregnancy stage.

Brunella Horna at her baby shower. Photo: Instagram/Brunella Horna

“My feet are super swollen. I come from the canal and put them up high (to rest). Today the pain has been more intense, a lot of back pain and my belly is very hard, could it be that Alessio already wants to be born? “said the presenter regarding the topic.

What does Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña’s baby room look like?

This Saturday, November 18, Brunella Horna interacted with her Instagram followers and published some videos of what the room is looking like, which is still being prepared to receive her first child with Richard Acuña, who will be born in the coming days.

As seen in the video, the room has the walls covered with patterns in blue tones. In addition, they already have the baby’s crib, whose chosen color is white, and the changing table ready. Similarly, ‘Baby Brune’ stated that all of the child’s clothes are ready and stored in his closet; Likewise, they only hope to finish with some more furniture in a couple of days.

