Brunella Horna It has been just over a month since she became a mother for the first time with her husband, politician Richard Acuña. The little boy, who was named Alessio, was responsible for touching the social networks of the 'America Today' figure by starring in a Christmas photo session in the company of his parents. The followers of 'Baby Bru' were also present with their good wishes and congratulations. We tell you all the details below.

What do the photos of Brunella Horna and her youngest son look like?

Through your account Instagram official, Horna opted to wear a red dress and dressed her baby in a Christmas outfit. In the description of her snapshots, she wrote: “Alessio's mom.” Internet users took the opportunity to wish her and her family a happy holiday.

“Christmas greetings to the Acuña Horna family”, “Congratulations, beautiful ones”, “Bella 'Bubu'”, “How beautiful you are Brunella with your little son”, “Merry Christmas Beautiful Brunella”, “Merry Christmas to you Brunella and family “were some of the user comments.

Brunella showed some of the decoration of her home. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

What detail did Brunella Horna miss with her husband Richard Acuña?

Brunella woke up the concern among her followers when she published a photo with her husband Richard. Both would have had some argument, since Brunella shows tears in her eyes, while Richard has a serious face.

“Your eyes are sad even if you smile”, “The looks say it all”, “The eyes, the eyes don't lie”, “Your little eyes are red”, “Why is Richard with that face?”were the messages to Brunella and Richard.