A happy day! Brunella Horna shared in her networks the surprise of her husband Richard Acuña for his name day.

The model Brunella Horna She celebrated her 26th birthday in the company of her husband Richard Acuña, who surprised her with a party on a yacht. The presenter of “america today“He shared part of his celebration on the beach on his Instagram account. In his publications, he is very happy with his friends. In addition, it was possible to see that, on the name day, the guests enjoyed sparkling drinks to toast and the inevitable cake .

“Celebrating my 26 years. Thank you love for this nice surprise, Richard Acuña, and to all my friends for accompanying me“Wrote the young businesswoman, who has several clothing stores in Lima, in her social media post.