Brunella Horna She began her stage as a new mother a month ago. Her little boy, whom she named Alessio, won the love of her husband and her family. In an interaction with her Instagram followers, Horna recounted the challenges she faces, such as breastfeeding, hours without sleep, and how she is recovering from her cesarean section. In this note, we tell you all the details.

What did Brunella Horna say about her motherhood?

Through his official Instagram profile, Brunella She said that she considered her birth process to be a “beautiful experience.” She even gave it the name of her primary doctor who carried out her check-ups and performed the surgical procedure. In another story, Horna noted that her dog has taken the change well with the new member of the family.

Richard Acuña accompanied the model during her surgery. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

Brunella pointed out that her pet is the one who “takes care” of her baby during the day. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

What is the difficulty that Brunella is going through with her baby?

As in every maternity, the majority of mothers You have trouble sleeping when your baby comes home. The first weeks worked against him. Brunella Horna noted that she tried every possible method to get her baby to take longer naps; However, so far, she is unsuccessful.

“Alessio hardly sleeps at night, I've tried everything: lights off, only red light, white noise, etc. But we still haven't made it,” he counted.