Brunella Horna has joined the list of celebrities who have taken advantage of their stay in the United States to get vaccinated. This was indicated by the former reality girl on social networks.

As is usual among television figures, the model asked her followers to send her their questions to answer them through Instagram stories. One of them asked if he had already been vaccinated and what symptoms he would have presented if that was the case.

“Yes, I already got vaccinated. I was vaccinated with the Pfizer, I already have both doses ”, he replied Brunella, and indicated that he did have small symptoms. “The first one my arm hurt a little bit, but it happened to me. And the second, only one day the symptoms lasted me, I had a fever, a lot of headache and a lot of pain in my arm. But it lasted half a day or so, “added the model.

Another of the users’ doubts was to know if the model got infected with coronavirus. In another of her stories, the former member of This is war She responded with relief that she never suffered the effects of COVID-19.

“Thank God I never got coronavirus, really, thank God,” he commented Oven. She herself was surprised because she stated that she was not infected despite having been exposed to people who did have the disease. “I have had contact with people who did have covid, without knowing it, obviously. Richard also had covid living together, but it didn’t infect me either. Thank God, really, I prayed to him every day, “concluded the model.