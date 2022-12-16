Brunella Horna He returned to “América hoy” and spoke about the suspension of his marriage with Richard Acuña, which was to take place this Saturday, December 17. Let’s remember that the couple decided to postpone the wedding at the last minute due to the protests taking place in the country. Now, the model confesses that she had everything ready, including the decoration of the premises.

Why did Brunella Horna suspend her wedding with Richard Acuña?

Regarding the reasons that led her to suspend that special day, the former reality girl explained that it is about being empathetic with Peruvians who are suffering from the loss of a loved one during the protests.

He denied that his reasons are related to a political issue, as many claimed, since Richard Acuña dedicates himself to these matters together with his family and celebrating his wedding publicly, in the midst of a crisis, would not benefit him.

“There are comments that They say that Richard is political, but it is not for politics, it is simply empathy and respect for deaths What is happening in Peru? The wedding is going to take place, it is not cancelled, it will take place later. We have to put a stop so that there is the peace that Peru needs,” said the influencer.

What things will Brunella Horna donate from her wedding?

Although she was overcome with sadness for calling off her marriage, Brunella Horna decided to donate all the decorations in the premises to a charity group. She said that the preparations had been completed, so the flowers, snacks and more details that she chose were going to be lost.

“I had everything ready. The place was already 100% armed, they were going to put the flowers. Thanks to my suppliers and my wedding planner for understanding. they were all the roses, we have donated them, and I am going to donate more, there are snacks … We are public figures and we have been able to postpone our date, others cannot, but it is respected,” he asserted.

What did the statement from Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña say?

On Wednesday, December 14, three days before their wedding, Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña announced that they were suspending their marriage until further notice. The couple assured that it was not the time to celebrate and that they expressed solidarity with the difficult situation that the country was going through.

Brunella Horna’s statement on social networks. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

Brunella Horna had two bachelorette parties

A few months ago, Brunella Horna She traveled to Miami to celebrate her bachelorette party in the company of her closest friends. The model herself enjoyed a night out at a nightclub, which she attended wearing a white dress and a wedding veil.