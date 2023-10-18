He can not believe it. Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña celebrated the baby shower of his son this weekend in a sober ceremony with his closest family and friends. The party had several activities, games and an extensive buffet. The celebration was at its best when Edson Dávila, who was in charge of animating the event, introduced some unusual guests: several strippers dressed as babies.

“I don’t know at what point he brought in all those people. I haven’t seen it because I was on the terrace when he told me: ‘Can you select five girls, the best ones?’ And I select five friends and suddenly I see that there are some strippers coming in and you can’t imagine what I felt at that moment, you have no idea. I could imagine strippers at my bachelorette party, which I asked my friends not to give strippers because I don’t like those things… but at my baby shower, which was at my house, which was something so intimate, I could never imagine it, never… I’m outraged… Richard laughed, but “I was worried because I had family, friends, my mother-in-law, my mother, our whole family… But in the end everyone had fun… But I couldn’t believe it,” stated the businesswoman.

Why didn’t Christian Domínguez go to Brunella Horna’s baby shower?

Christian DominguezHe was one of the big absentees at Brunella Horna’s baby shower. Pamela Franco’s partner revealed that he was singing at a concert when the party for the first-born of the popular ‘Bubu’ was taking place. “I couldn’t go because I was on stage,” said the cumbia singer. In turn, the artist made a request to Brunella, who demanded the gift for her baby. “Ask me whatever you want,” said the interpreter.

#Brunella #Horna #reveals #didnt #strippers #baby #shower #quotI #outragedquot