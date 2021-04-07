New acquisition! Brunella Horna could not hide her excitement when she said that she just bought an apartment in Miami.

In the recent edition of On everyone’s lips, issued this Wednesday, April 7, the model revealed that for many years her parents had wanted to have a property in the United States.

“I am very happy because after a lot of work with my parents, you know that I work with them, we have been able to buy our first apartment in Miami,” she mentioned very enthusiastically.

On the other hand, Brunella commented that everything she has achieved so far is due to the unconditional support of her parents.

“ My parents have worked a lot, they have taught me to work from a very young age , so I think they deserve that and much more, “he said.

He also revealed in which part of Miami the apartment he has recently acquired is located.

“As you know, in Doral there are many Latinos and we have relatives there. My parents searched for a long time there, ”said Horna, who added that she hopes to travel soon to see her new purchase.

On the other hand, a few days ago, the very excited Trujillo announced that she will marry Richard Acuña and revealed that they want to form a beautiful family.

“We have things very clear. We know what our short-term future is. (…) We know that in six months we are going to move, that then we are going to get married and then we are going to start a family, “said the former reality girl.

