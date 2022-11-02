Less and less to go Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña say yes in front of the altar in a long-awaited ceremony that promises to make the Peruvian press talk. Although the model does not usually comment much on her relationship, her companions from “America Today”, from time to time, bother her to reveal little-known details of her romance.

This time, it was Edson Dávila who offered ‘Baby Brune’ a tempting proposal for her to show how much she is willing to do for her fiancé.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña would marry in December. Photo: composition LR/@BrunellaHorna/Instagram

What did Brunella Horna say?

Regarding the anniversary of Christian Domínguez with Pamela Franco, the production of the América Televisión program invited a tattoo artist live to make a permanent design on the skin of the cumbiambero.

After that, Edson Dávila told Brunella Horna that he should do the same for Richard Acuña and challenged her to also get a tattoo in front of cameras. “We should take the opportunity so that ‘Bubu’ also gets her tattoo. A small heart with the ‘R’ inside”, said the popular ‘Giselo’.

Given this, the former reality girl was not influenced and almost immediately rejected the proposal. “No, I do not want to. I promised my mom, I already told you” was the short answer given by the model.

Brunella celebrated her bachelorette party in Miami

In the midst of preparations for her marriage to Richard AcunaBrunella Horna went to Miami, United States, to celebrate her bachelorette party in a well-known nightclub, in the company of her closest friends.