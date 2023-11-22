Change of plans? Brunella Horna is days away from giving birth to her first baby with her husband Richard Acuña. The businesswoman has been quite excited about it, sharing various moments of her pregnancy with her morning companions. ‘America today’. In fact, the former reality girl said that she would stay working on the program despite her pregnancy, but her plans seem to have changed. What happened? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna a few days after giving birth: “I will continue working until I have contractions”

Will Brunella Horna no longer be hosting ‘America Today’?

In the latest edition of ‘America today’this Wednesday, November 22, 2023, many Internet users noticed the absence of Brunella Horna in the program. A few minutes after starting the program, the hosts of the show spoke about it and explained the reasons behind the absence of the blonde presenter.

Janet Barboza was the first to speak and gave details about Brunella’s pregnancy and why she was not on the set. It is important to emphasize that this occurred after the blonde stated that she was going to continue working “until she had contractions.”

Despite this, the textile businesswoman would have changed her mind due to a recommendation from her doctor and would have let the production team of América Televisión’s morning show know.

“He said: ‘I’m going to work until the last minute’ (…). But they have prohibited him from coming to the program,” said ‘Rulitos’ when revealing the drastic decision of her driving partner.

#Brunella #Horna #leaves #hosting #América #hoy #days #giving #birth