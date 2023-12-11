Brunella Horna She will soon be a month old as the mother of her first child with politician Richard Acuña. Since the arrival of her firstborn on November 24, the host has shared various details of her journey as her mother. On Instagram, Horna showed a moving message that moved her followers. We tell you the details below.

What did Brunella Horna say about her little son?

Through his official Instagram account, Brunella Horna He shared a photo in which he holds his youngest son's hand. In the snapshot she left a moving message.

“17 days together”, it reads in the description. The host remains away from the small screen until now.

Brunella Horna is a few days away from being a mother for one month. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna star in photo shoot

In the aforementioned social network, Brunella Horna and her husband Richard Acuña They starred in a tender photo session. In the photographs, which were shared by the couple, you can see Acuña's children, including the youngest she had with Horna.

“I know that you will live special moments and grow up surrounded by love and happiness. We feel blessed to have you among us! I love you baby”, wrote Richard in dedication to his youngest son.