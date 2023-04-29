Brunella Horna caused surprise a few days ago by announcing her departure from the “America Today” program after her husband Richard Acuña was involved in a conflict with his daughter’s mother. “See you soon (…). I’m stepping aside for a while (…). It’s been difficult weeks for my health. My doctor asked me to rest. All rebellious, I ignored it, I wanted to continue working without paying attention “were the words of the popular ‘Baby Brune’, who explained the reason why he was withdrawing from television screens. After these statements, it began to speculate that the young businesswoman would be in the sweet wait.

Brunella Horna’s coach confirms the pregnancy of Richard Acuña’s wife

Brunella Horna disappeared from hosting the “America Today” program when Camila Ganoza denounced the father of her daughter, Richard Acunafor psychological abuse. After this absence, many wondered what happened to the popular ‘Baby Brune’. For this reason, Janet Barboza came out to explain that her partner had been absent because she had a knee problem.

Following Barboza’s statements, the production of the “Love and Fire” program contacted Brunella Horna’s coach to ask her if the young businesswoman was not going to train because of her knee injury.

“And Brunella is exercising despite her state of health?”asked the reporter. “Right now we are not training (…). We are evaluating to continue ”, said the trainer.

“I imagine that you have been recommended because of your baby’s issue?”the communicator asked him. “Yes, yes, yes, from your baby”, was the answer of the trainer, who confirmed that Brunella Horna is expecting her first child with Richard Acuña.

Brunella Horna reappears on social networks and users speculate about pregnancy

Brunella Horna He was seen for the first time on social networks during a visit to his home by his colleagues from “America Today”. Ethel Well recorded this reunion with the popular ‘Baby Brune’, who wore a tight and dark dress, which made users of social networks speculate that the young woman wanted to hide that she was waiting sweetly.

It should be noted that oven and her husband, Richard AcunaThey have not yet come out to the press to confirm the news that they will become parents.

Who will replace Brunella Horna in “America Today”?

After several days of uncertainty, the production of the program “america today” announced the new driver who will replace Brunella Horna. The former beauty queen Valeria Piazza It will be the one who takes the place occupied by Richard Acuña’s wife. It should be noted that the former Miss Peru is also the presenter of the “América noticias: noon edition” show block.

“It was all very fast, I did not expect it, the good thing is that I already spoke to Brunella. Brunella wrote to me, she is super happy, we are friends, I know she is watching us, so I send her a big kiss”said piazza after walking onto the set of “America Today.”

