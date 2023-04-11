What happened? Brunella Horna did not attend the last edition of the program “América hoy” this Tuesday, April 11. Her absence occurred just hours after the broadcast of the report on “Magaly TV, the firm” in which Camila Ganoza, ex-partner of Richard Acuna, denounce the ex-congressman for psychological abuse and not complying with the pension for his youngest daughter. Production of the channel 4 program revealed that the host did not appear due to medical problems.

What happened to Brunella Horna?

“América hoy” began the magazine with the conductors Ethel Pozo and Janet Barboza speaking about the complaint against Richard Acuña that was exposed yesterday in the program “Magaly TV, the firm”. However, the one who called attention to his absence was Brunella Horna, wife of the former APP legislator.

Despite the fact that several indicated that his absence was due to the statements made by Camila Ganoza, Richard Acuña’s ex-partner, on the Magaly Medina show, the truth is that Brunella Horna did not appear because she is on medical leave. The press officer of the television space detailed her current state of health.

“Brunella has been on medical rest for several days, she has a knee problem”he expressed.

Producer of “America Today” clarifies when Brunella will return to TV

After raising the news of the absence of Brunella Horna, the producer Armado Tafur used his social networks to explain that Brunella already had a medical break prior to the disclosure of Richard Acuña. In the same way, he revealed when the young woman would return to the screens of América Televisión.

“She has medical rest, it has nothing to do with the issues that are being discussed or discussed. Brunella will return to the program as soon as her state of health improves,” he said.

Producer of America today pronounces on the absence of Brunella Horna. Photo: Instagram capture

