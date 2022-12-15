Brunella Horna She managed to become a successful businesswoman and TV host at the age of 26. She currently has 13 stores throughout the national territory and already plans to open more, including in her native Chiclayo.

As you remember, the model arrived in Lima in 2014 to be part of “This is war.” At just 18 years old, she gained experience in the world of competition reality shows; However, she did not stay long in productions with that format when she realized that that area was not her thing.

Despite this, a short time later he surprised by being shown on Latina TV as the new pull of the extinct reality show “Bienvenida la tarde”. In this space he gained recognition and, later, a song dedicated to his ex-partner Renzo Costa changed his life forever.

Renzo Costa and what he had to do with the origin of his clothing brand

At that time, Brunella Horna was in a relationship full of ups and downs with the “King of leathers”, Renzo Costa, who was 24 years older than her. Her controversial romance apparently ended due to the age difference between the two, since, in December 2021, ‘Bubu’ revealed that he was unfaithful to her on several occasions. “I found out because they supported him (…) It was another Brunella, I don’t remember” he said in “America Today”.

In one of their breakups, Brunella referred to Costa on the Latina reality show and tearfully yelled at him to forget about her. This fact went viral on social networks and, therefore, in 2015, the song “Forget me” was born with DJ Bryan Flow, which became the hit of the year.

Recently, Brunella Horna announced that she earned a large sum of money with that musical theme and that she decided to invest said amount in her own business. “I suffered at the time, but thanks to my song I have the three stores. I would go to discos and people would sing it, ”she said on“ America Today ”.

It’s a family business

Brunella Horna also mentioned that the main reason that prompted her to open her clothing brand was to be able to work with her family and get them to move to the capital. “I wanted my parents to live with me in Lima, it was hard for me to convince them to leave Chiclayo, but they came and helped me make my dream come true. Today we have a family business that keeps going, ”she mentioned to Trome.

Brunella Horna virtual store. Photo: screenshot

Currently, it has 13 stores. “Seven in Gamarra, six in other parts of Lima. We will soon open in Santa Anita and we have two branches in shopping centers and one in Chiclayo, my hometown, in the pipeline. I must clarify that all the premises are rented, ”he added. Along the same lines, it is known that it also has its beauty salon.

Brunella Horna on Instagram. Photo: Instagram

Thanks to its resounding success, Brunella employs 100 people. Regarding the designs of her garments, she emphasizes that they are her own, since she has hired two designers. “I think the success —for example, of my dresses— lies in the fact that they are designed for the body of the Peruvian woman,” she concluded.

Brunella Horna’s other business

However, the clothing company Brunella Horna Store would not be the only business run by the host of “America Today”. Some time ago, the young woman decided to also venture into the beauty industry, for which she opened her beauty salon called Bruna Salón Spa. The beauty center has a branch in the Los Olivos district.