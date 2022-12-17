Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña are one of the most solid couples in the middle of the show, with almost five years of dating. Many know that the host of “América hoy” planned to say “yes” to the former congressman this December, few know that the love story between the two arose because of a wallet of Renzo Costaleather goods brand of the model’s ex-partner.

As he confessed in an interview with the journalist Milagros Leiva for his YouTube channel, this leather accessory was the one that gave a push to maintain contact with the son of César Acuña. Find out the details that Brunella Horna gave about this anecdotal moment.

How did a Renzo Costa wallet start the love story between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña?

In 2020, Brunella Horna was invited by Milagros Leiva to appear on her YouTube channel “Vida y Milagros”. In that interview, the model not only revealed the details of her relationship with Richard Acuña, but she also confessed that this was the cause of a Renzo Costa brand wallet.

“The first time we went to dinner (…) I went with a wallet (of the brand) from my ex (Renzo Costa), because all my purses and my wallets belonged to my ex. I put my wallet (on the table) without thinking ”, expressed Brunella Horna.

Although the host of “América hoy” commented that at that time Richard Acuña did not touch on the subject of his ex-partner, the next day the ex-congressman gave him a new wallet along with a box of chocolates.

“They rang the doorbell and they had sent me a bag. (…) I got a box of Godiva chocolates and a wallet. He was giving me a wallet. (…) When I asked him (about the gift), he told me that he had to throw away the other wallet,” Brunella said.

Although Brunella stated that she was impressed by the gift, since they had just met, this detail made them both start going out to restaurants more frequently.

Why did Brunella Horna end her relationship with Renzo Costa?

Although in 2017 Brunella Horna indicated that the coexistence between the two had become difficult due to the age difference, it was in the “América hoy” program where the model revealed the true cause of her break with the businessman.

“I found out because they supported him (…) It was another Brunella, I don’t remember”expressed the former reality girl.

Brunella Horna and Renzo Costa. Photo: Diffusion

The time Brunella Horna called Renzo Costa “unmentionable”

During the program that he directs with Ethel Pozo, his colleagues mentioned the name of Renzo Costa, which caused some ‘discomfort’ in Brunella. “Don’t even mention it, am I not telling you that he is the unnameable one?”, she replied between laughs.

Why was the wedding between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña suspended?

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña had agreed to their marriage for Saturday, December 17, but the couple released a statement in which they decided to postpone the ceremony until further notice. The reason for this would be the political crisis that the country is going through at the moment.

Brunella Horna’s statement on social networks. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

Which artists would have attended the wedding of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna?

According to Magaly Medina, the couple would have already hired a famous foreign artist to animate the party. “They are postponing a wedding, not canceling it, surely they are going to have to reschedule the foreign artists, since they would have hired Mike Bahía or Manuel Turizo, according to rumors,” she asserted.