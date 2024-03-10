Businesswoman Brunella Horna gave unknown details about the couple dynamics she experiences in her relationship with former congressman Richard Acuña. During an appearance on the program 'America Today', the model and her co-workers addressed the topic of International Women's Day and discussed situations that can frustrate women in relationships, including forgetting special dates. by the couple. The influencer had to admit that, in her marriage to the owner of the UCV, she is the one who usually makes these types of mistakes.

What did Brunella Horna say about the problems in her marriage with Richard Acuña?

In a surprising twist, Brunella Horna shared that, although she tries to change this defect, she is the one who often forgets important dates in her relationship with Richard Acuña, something that usually bothers the former parliamentarian of 'Alliance for progress'.

The model pointed out that her partner gets irritated when she forgets revealing moments in their marriage, such as anniversaries, which causes great discomfort in the driver because he tends to be “quite detailed” in their relationship. Horna recognized the importance that Acuña gives to these situations in their relationship, which adds an interesting nuance to the understanding of their dynamics as a couple.

“In my case it is the other way around. I'm the one who forgets the dates. (Richard) has been bothered a couple of times because he is super detailed,” Brunella stated in 'America Today'.

This exchange in the program provides a broader view of contemporary relationships and highlights the importance of communication, mutual understanding and acceptance of individual differences.

How long did Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña get married?

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña They got married on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in a private ceremony in a location located in La Molina, which would have been quite expensive, the dress alone would have been valued at US$3,000. The model and host of 'América hoy' and the former parliamentarian were married after five years of relationship and looked very elegant during the traditional wedding dance at their party, which was held in the district of La Molina.

In addition to this, the former congressman and the textile businesswoman celebrated the birth of their son Alessio on November 24, 2023. The news spread through social networks, where Acuña shared an image of the newborn's foot.

“I know that you will live special moments and grow up surrounded by love and happiness. We feel blessed to have you among us! I love you baby”,wrote Richard in dedication to his youngest son. On the other hand, Horna also left a very emotional moment for his first-born: “My prince charming. Welcome, Alessio,” He started writing Brunella, and then continued with: “You make me the happiest woman in the world.”

How was the Brunella Horna party organized by Richard Acuña?

Brunella Horna decided to celebrate her birthday in style, organizing a spectacular party where the waste had no limits. Through her Instagram profile, the one known as 'Baby Brune' she shared a series of videos and photographs that captured the opulence of the celebration.

The event was adorned with lush decoration in pink tones, with butterfly and flower motifs that created an enchanting atmosphere. In addition, an imposing two-tier cake was arranged as the centerpiece, accompanied by a DJ, service staff and an open bar so that guests could enjoy a wide variety of cocktails to their liking.

