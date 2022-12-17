He dropped it all. Brunella Horna He spoke for the first time since he announced the postponement of his wedding with Richard Acuña due to the social and political crisis that the country is currently experiencing.

the driver of “America Today” used her morning cameras to expose the reasons that led her and her boyfriend to make such a drastic decision, just days after saying yes to the son of Cesar Acuna.

What did Brunella Horna say?

The host She was very affected in her program after the suspension of her marriage and denied that the decision was made with Richard’s political career in mind, but rather as an act of empathy due to the unfortunate deaths in the country.

“It is difficult because a wedding is planned with a lot of time and enthusiasm, but It was going to be very irresponsible of us to hold a wedding, celebrate, upload photos laughing, when Peru is suffering right now, there are deaths… This is not the time, Peru is suffering. So we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the wedding,” declared ‘Baby Bru’.

On the other hand, the businesswoman also ruled out the rumors that her wedding had been definitively canceled and remarked that it was simply postponed, that is, that it will take place in the future, although she avoided providing a new date for the marriage.