Brunella Horna, the popular host of 'America today', has experienced a roller coaster of emotions since fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother in November 2023 along with her husband Richard Acuña. Despite the joy that her home brings her, the former congressman's wife recently revealed the challenges she faced during her pregnancy and subsequent motherhood. Recently, the influencer said that she experienced a strong scare while she was feeding her baby, hoping that other first-time parents can react appropriately in situations of this type.

YOU CAN SEE: Brunella Horna explains the reason why she always argues with Richard Acuña. What happened?

What happened to Brunella Horna?

Brunella Horna told, during a sequence of her program 'America today', the moment of anguish she experienced when she was feeding her baby and thought she was drowning. This experience was shared in the most recent edition of the morning session led by Ethel Pozo, after the inauguration of the sequence on the importance of caring for babies and the necessary precaution when feeding them to avoid incidents that put their lives at risk due to their fragility.

During the presentation, Horna shared a disturbing personal experience that he had with his son when he was just one month old. “I learned to bathe him and give him milk, all by myself. It happened to me that the month after I gave milk to Alessio, in the early morning, he drowned. I didn't know what to do,” revealed the excited mother to the stuntwoman on set.

However, the blonde businesswoman managed to overcome the situation thanks to the support of her husband, Richard Acuña, who was present and helped her stay calm in the midst of anguish. “Luckily, Richard was with me that night, he helped me, he calmed me down because I got nervous and didn't know what to do,” he added.

Amid the challenges and joys of motherhood, Brunella Horna has proven to be a loving and dedicated mother, willing to overcome any obstacle to ensure the well-being of her child. The young woman participated in an activity presented by the doctor to explain to the audience exactly what to do if they experience this situation with their babies and how to provide them with the necessary care in these cases.

YOU CAN SEE: How was Richard Acuña's niece's LUXURIOUS party, where the former congressman showed off dancing?

Will Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have a second baby?

At the beginning of her relationship with Richard Acuña, Brunella Horna expressed her desire to start a family with him, even stating that they had prayed together for that “little miracle.” However, in recent statements, Ella Brunella has indicated that she rules out the possibility of having another child at this time. The television host has explained the reasons behind this decision and why the dream of expanding the family will be postponed for the moment.

“I can't feel my back anymore, I feel it broken into 1,000 pieces. She gave me a little baby who has a hard time sleeping, but there we are, Richard and I, holding hands in the early morning. “Thinking about another baby, for now, there is no way,”were the model's words.

How long did Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña get married?

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña celebrated their marriage in a private ceremony that took place at a location located in La Molina. It is rumored that the ceremony was quite expensive, with luxurious details such as the bride's dress, valued at approximately US$3,000. After five years of relationship, the model and host of 'América Hoy' and the former parliamentarian finally took the step towards marriage.

During the celebration, the couple looked very elegant during the traditional wedding dance at their party, which took place in the La Molina district. The event was a display of love and commitment, as well as an occasion to share their happiness with close friends and family.

How was the Brunella Horna party organized by Richard Acuña?

Brunella Horna decided to celebrate her birthday in a grand way, organizing a spectacular party where luxury was the undisputed protagonist. Through her Instagram profile, known as 'Baby Brune', she shared a series of videos and photographs showing the opulence of the celebration.

The party was decorated exuberantly in pink tones, with butterfly and flower motifs that created a charming and sophisticated atmosphere. The focal point of the decor was a stunning two-tier cake, which stood out as a culinary masterpiece. In addition, the celebration featured a DJ, attentive service staff, and an open bar that offered a wide variety of cocktails for guests to enjoy to their liking. It was a night full of fun and splendor, where Brunella celebrated her birthday in style with her loved ones.

#Brunella #Horna #experienced #big #scare #baby #early #morning #quotNot #doquot