Brunella Horna made a confession on the morning of this Thursday, October 20 in “America today” as a result of some controversial images of the singer Pauline Rubio that went viral. A Spanish program broadcast a video that showed the artist sharing with her friends on the beach and minutes later, in an embarrassing scene.

What happened to Paulina Rubio?

Emma García, presenter of the Telecinco program “Fiesta”, was in charge of presenting the compromising images of Paulina Rubio.

At one point, the artist walked away from the social group and, realizing that no one was watching her, she prepared to relieve herself, without imagining that some cameras would be capturing her actions.

The video has already gone around the world. Photo: Party

Did Brunella Horna urinate on the beach?

In this context, the program “America today” issued a summary of the celebrities who have been captured in these scenes, including Paulina Rubio in her note.

Faced with the scandal, Edson Dávila specified: “Please, compañeritas, you don’t have to be pretending, the truth is that it can happen to anyone,’Bubu’, has it ever happened to you? Are you going to tell me, there on the beaches of Pimentel (Chiclayo)”.

At first, Brunella Horna indicated “Never, what a shame”; However, Giselo betrayed her: “But you said it in the dressing room.” Therefore, she set out to tell her similar experience.

“There are points on the beach, that when there are so many people I am not going to do that, but on the road, when I was a girl and traveled a lot for my father’s work, I told my mom that I wanted to go to the bathroom and there was no bathroom nearby, so I had no choice ”, pointed out the driver.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña wedding date revealed

A “ratuja” from Instarándula shared a screenshot with Samuel Suárez showing a list of gifts from the couple Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Next to it, the image read “December 17”, the date on which the wedding of the fiancés would take place.

“Brunella is getting married on December 17, she already has her gift list on the website of a department store,” wrote ‘Samu’ on the image.

Samuel Suárez revealed the wedding date of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Photo: Instarandula

Brunella and Richard’s wedding will no longer be in Trujillo?

A few months after her announced nuptials, the host Brunella Horna announced that all the details for her ceremony are almost ready; However, she made a last-minute change regarding the location, which is why she will have to buy a new dress according to the new place.

“I went to Miami, I bought some dresses. When I arrived (in Lima) I changed location and, since I changed location, my dress was no longer there”

Brunella prohibits cell phones from entering her wedding

After the date of her wedding with Richard Acuña was leaked, Brunella Horna recalled the behavior that her colleagues from “America Today” had in the celebration of Ethel and Julián’s marriage, by sharing all the details of the event on their networks, and He preferred to anticipate in the event that a similar situation arises.

For this reason, so that her privacy prevails, the driver decided that she will prohibit the entry of cell phones to her wedding.

Did Brunella Horna star in a scandal at Ethel Pozo’s wedding?

What did? On her return to “America Today” after several days of leave for her honeymoon trip with Julián Alexander, Ethel Pozo was asked if there would be a video of her marriage that would leave Brunella Horna in a bad light.

Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter confirmed the unknown and indicated that the person responsible for the ‘Baby Bru’ getting “so excited” at the celebration was her producer ‘Papá Armando’.