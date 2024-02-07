Christian Dominguez remains in the eye of the storm. After the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' broadcast his ampay with Mary Moncada, the singer was linked to another woman. Days after the leader of the Great International Orchestra starred on the main covers of the entertainment media, Brunella Horna spoke out about it and gave details of the conversation she had with the musician.

What did Brunella Horna say about Christian Domínguez?

Brunella Horna She returned to 'América hoy' months after giving birth to her little Alessio, the fruit of her love with Richard Acuña. Her return was awaited by her co-workers, who were happy for her to see her enter the set. After being received by the América TV team, the host did not hesitate to talk about Christian Dominguez.

Initially, he revealed that he communicated by phone with the musician. “I told him many things on the phone. I called him because we are friends. He will never stop being my friend, But friends also have to tell each other the truth. Internally, “I have told him everything, from A to Z, for doing that to Pamela, to her family, to her children.”said.

Along these lines, he considered that the singer would also be affected: “I've been talking to Christian because he's not having a good time. “I called him after the ampay, I told him everything, but I'm not going to stop being Christian's friend because all of Peru hates him.”he added.

What happened to Christian Domínguez?

Magaly Medina He announced his return in style last week. She warned that she would shake up the local entertainment scene with an ampay and that's how it happened. The actor Christian Domínguez was also the protagonist of the latest revelation. The images showed the singer along with a woman named Mary Moncada inside his truck, where they had privacy. This was confirmed by her initially and, later, by the leader of the Great International Orchestra.

But that was not all. Days later, another woman showed up on Magaly Medina's set and she claimed that she had an affair with the singer when she had a relationship with the artist Pamela Franco. This is Alexa Samamé, a Chiclayan model.

Given the controversy generated, the artist gave his defense on the morning program 'América hoy' and confirmed the infidelities. In fact, he admitted that the women presented on Magaly Medina's program were not the only ones. He also took advantage of the space provided to apologize to Pamela Franco and claimed to need psychological help. “I don't feel like that, I couldn't tell you if I am that (a 'serial cheater'). “So far, I have not identified what I have, they have not given me a medical diagnosis so I can tell you that,” he said.

