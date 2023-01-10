the marriage of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña took place this Saturday, January 7, in the midst of luxury and glamor. There were dozens of guests, including family members, close friends and celebrities. The couple were happy from start to finish and the attendees enjoyed that moment. The luxurious decoration of the wedding, the table of sweet and savory appetizers, the dazzling dress of the bride and, among all, the mini-concert that Mike Bahía gave, did not stop circulating on social networks.

How much would Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña have spent on their wedding?

Several media outlets expressed their opinion on the marriage of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, so “Love and Fire” could not be the exception. The production did an investigation and released what would be the figure close to the total expense that the spouses made to celebrate this special day.

“At the ‘Babybru’ wedding, they threw the money out the window as a field. Richard shone with the politicians and show business guests at the ‘matri’, which totaled approximately 500 guests (…) A glamorous wedding, with everything that included concerts with national and international artists, would not go below 250,000 ‘coconuts’” .

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were married at a venue in La Molina on January 7, 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Brunella Horna’s dress would cost $3,000

“The bride’s dress would be from Pronovias. There, a dress does not go below 3,000 dollars, depending on the model it would cost up to 10,000 of the green ones. The ‘Bru’ dress would be an intermediate price. It was with a sweetheart neckline, a mermaid look, all embroidered with rhinestones and a veil that came out of the bow”, they indicated what Brunella Horna wore.

Brunella Horna dress. Photo: Instagram @gustavohorna

How much did Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña’s rings cost?

“At least, the alliances will be very expensive, since they do not go below 1,000 dollars, if it does not have more details,” they said.

How much does it cost to hire Mike Bahía for an event?

“Mike Bahía appears. The wedding was with a concert included and that is not cheap. How much does it cost to bring Mike Bahía from Colombia for your wedding? Here you go: $55,000, something of S/200,000, apart from his tickets and per diem for the 18 people who come with him and it is for one to two hours of show at the most”, reported “Love and fire”.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña danced to romantic songs by the artist Mike Bahía. Photo: composition/Brunella Horna/Instagram

How much would Marisol have charged Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña?

“Cumbia in this ‘matri’, it couldn’t be missing and Marisol reappears. With her theme “La escobita”, she swept approximately S / 25,000. This is how he charges for three hours ”, they concluded.