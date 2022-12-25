Trouble in paradise? Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña worried all his followers because they would not have received Christmas Eve together. In their social networks, both shared photos of this moment; however, each enjoyed Christmas dinner with their respective families. This comes after the couple suspended their wedding, scheduled for December 17, due to the situation in the country.

How did Brunella Horna spend Christmas?

In her Instagram stories, Brunella Horna published a series of photographs where she appears accompanied by her family at Christmas dinner, but there is no trace of Richard Acuña in any snapshot.

Publication of Brunella Horna Photo: Instagram

And Richard Acuna?

For his part, Richard Acuña also posted photographs showing how his celebration was and the host of “América hoy” does not appear either.

This generated some comments that indicated a possible distance between them. However, some users speculated that the couple could have agreed so that this year each one can celebrate this special date with their own. It is worth mentioning that the son of César Acuña has a son and had to receive Christmas Eve with him.