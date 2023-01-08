They said yes! After half a decade of relationship, Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna They got married in a place located in La Molina and were accompanied by their closest circle and their colleagues from the world of entertainment. The couple sealed their union on January 7 after having canceled the initial date of their marriage due to the protests that originated from the rejection of the Government of Dina Boluarte. In front of their dozens of guests, the duo received applause and congratulations from those in attendance.

Brunella and Richard took care of every detail of organizing your wedding. The decoration of the location exuded luxury and glamor in its wake. Gisela Valcárcel was one of the guests who highlighted the preparation of the details.

In addition, they managed to have high-class artists and different musical genres on the stage of their marriage venue. In this note, we review the celebrities who were in charge of setting the crowd in the mood.

We The Lion

The Peruvian indie folk band We The Lion, which is characterized by its songs in English, was the first to go on stage. The former beauty queen Valeria Piazza shared on her social platforms some clips of when the musicians began to play.

mike bay

As was speculated months ago, Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña decided to hire the singer Mike Bahía to be present at their wedding and give a private concert. This was the icing on the cake, as many thought that the celebration would only feature national artists.

During the afternoon of January 7, some ‘ratujas’ sent “Instarándula” video clips of Mike’s sound check on the stage of the venue where the duo got married.

At nightfall, the Colombian interpreter sang his best hits and dedicated them to the now married couple.

marisol

And, last but not least, there was the cumbia singer Marisol. She, along with soccer player Christian Cueva, starred in one of the most remembered moments of the night after the popular “Aladdin” took the stage and demonstrated his singing skills.