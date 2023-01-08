Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña are already enjoying being married and were able to give their first dance as spouses in front of their family and friends. The model and the former congressman were more than happy on the track of their marriage and several of her guests shared the emotional moment on social networks. As recalled, the couple had to postpone their wedding, which was initially to take place on December 17, but they finally said “yes” this Saturday, January 7.

The model and host of “América hoy” and the former parliamentarian were married after five years of relationship and looked very elegant during the traditional wedding dance at their party held in the district of La Molina.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña gave their wedding vows

In an emotional moment Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña said their wedding vows minutes before declaring themselves married. The model was moved to remember when she just met the former parliamentarian, while she expressed her love for her at the altar.