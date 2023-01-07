Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna they will say yes at the altar. The famous couple is getting ready to get married this January 7 in Lima and various artists from the Peruvian show business are expected to arrive at the ceremony. Against all odds, the wedding, which was agreed for December 17, will now take place after being postponed due to the protests that occurred in Peru at the end of 2022. Know in this note all the details of the long-awaited wedding.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña get married LIVE: minute by minute Ivana Yturbe sent roses to Brunella Horna for her marriage A few hours after their marriage, one of Brunella Horna’s best friends, Ivana Yturbe, sent her a tender detail.

The long-awaited wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña

Richard Acuna He proposed to Brunella Horna on Saturday, July 16, 2022 after celebrating more than five years of relationship. Everything was ready for the wedding on December 17. However, the context was not right. Pedro Castillo tried to close the Congress, which would lead to his departure as president, which generated a great political crisis in the country. For this reason, the couple decided to postpone the ceremony. Now, with a better outlook in 2023, celebrities will get married on January 7 .

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña are getting married this Saturday, January 7. Photo: Instagram

Details of the wedding between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña

The Instarándula portal has provided a lot of information about the wedding between Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna. In images that were published through Instagram, it is observed how the host of “America today” prepares the last preparations for her marriage. She sees the model reviewing the decoration of the chosen place. Samuel Suárez mentioned that he hopes to attend the ceremony.

On the other hand, ‘Baby Brune’ made the decision not to accept cell phones. Mobile phones are totally prohibited so that the same thing does not happen as at the wedding of Ethel Well.

What celebrities will attend the wedding?

Because of the privacy they have maintained Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna About his marriage, little is known about the guests. So much samuel suarez What Valeria Piazza They have expressed their intention to attend. ‘Samu’ assured that she already has her suit for the wedding. Piazza commented that she already has her dress ready, which would be passion red. Secondly, Janet Barboza Y Ethel Well they were invited live by ‘Baby Brune’. The appearance of personalities such as César Acuña, father of the groom, is also expected.

Brunella Horna giving her invitation to Ethel Pozo. Photo: America TV

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña would have hired the same Magaly wedding planner

instarandula He does his thing again and leaked information about the wedding planners of the wedding between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, who would be the same ones who organized the marriage of Magaly Medina Y Alfredo Zambrano. “The company that is putting together is Ángeles Eventos and it is confirmed that it is on January 7. It is the same company that did Magaly Medina’s wedding,” said Samuel Suárez.