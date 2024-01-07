The wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña It was classified as the best of 2023. The celebration was scheduled for December 2022, however, social protests in the country forced the couple to extend it to January of the following year. After 12 months of the celebration, which was attended by various artists, the former host of 'América hoy' used her social networks to address her husband. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Brunella Horna say about her wedding anniversary with Richard Acuña?

Through his official Instagram profile, Brunella She posted a series of photos from her wedding and her first anniversary celebration with Richard.

“Happy anniversary, my love 🤍 1 year has passed since the most insurmountable day of my life, the wedding of our dreams turned out better than we expected. Our first year has been full of blessings because our baby that we asked for so much arrived. It wasn't easy, but I always had you by my side giving me the strength to achieve it and now the 3 of us are spending our anniversary, happier than ever. I love you, together through thick and thin,” the businesswoman wrote.

Brunella and Richard had Mike Bahía as their guest. Photo: Instagram / Brunella Horna

What did Richard Acuña say about his anniversary with Brunella Horna?

César Acuña's son showed some of the preparations to celebrate the special day of their marriage. In her Instagram stories, Acuña showed the decoration of her room that has red and silver balloons.

“Surprise for my wife, first year of marriage. I love you @brunellahorna”reads the description.