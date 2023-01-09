Brunella Horna Y Richard Acuna they appeared at another meeting, after the wedding party held on the night of January 7, 2023. The sister-in-law of the Peruvian politician, Christian Cueva, his wife and other relatives of the couple attended the place. In a video shared via social networks, the presenter of “América hoy” is seen at the wheel of the Peruvian team enjoying a huayno and tropical music. The material was also disseminated by Instarándula. “Hello. Brunella, Cueva and Richard Acuña dancing hard this Sunday”, puts a user.

The long-awaited wedding was considered one of the best so far in 2023. The celebration was enlivened by Mike Bahia, Marisol Y we the lion. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony where public figures said “Yes, I do”.

Brunella Horna does Anitta’s step at a wedding

Brunella Horna had fun to the max in her marriage to Richard Acuña. The host of “América hoy” reserved an exclusive venue in La Molina for the wedding and subsequent party for her.

A video of the exchica reality went viral. In the material, the presenter is seen dance to the rhythm of “Envolver”, Anitta’s popular song.

Christian Cueva sang with Marisol at Brunella’s wedding

Christian Cueva ‘broke’ it at the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña, on January 9. The forward of the Peruvian team showed off at the wedding while he is waiting for a new team for the 2023 season.

In the middle of the party, the soccer player sang next to Marisol, artistically known as the ‘Pharaona of cumbia’. “Thank God I was able to meet you today, it’s truly an honor for me,” said ‘Cuevita’ to the interpreter.

Christian Cueva stole the show at the wedding between Bunella Horna and Richard Acuña. Photo: TiKTok capture

What did Brunella and Richard ask for as gifts?

According to “Love and Fire”, the gifts most requested by Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña are pots, cutlery, coolers, fruit bowls, among other things. The most outstanding is a white Smeg brand mixer valued at S/4,089.

The list of gifts would add up to around S/20,000. As recalled, the marriage was attended by public figures and well-known politicians.

The Italian blender that Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña requested as a wedding gift is currently out of stock. Capture: La Cuisine Appliances

This was the first dance of Richard and Brunella as husbands

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña joined their lives in marriage on January 7 after more than 5 years of relationship. The couple reached the dance floor after saying “yes, I accept” and they lived a romantic moment when they performed their first dance as spouses.

The guests present recorded this emotional moment in which the host dedicated the lyrics of the song to the politician with which they started the post-ceremony party.