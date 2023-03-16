After the heavy rains, Brunella Horna He came to the boardwalk of the Chillón River together with Ethel Pozo and a team from GV Producciones to provide support to all the people who have been affected by the climate change suffered by the capital and the overflowing of the rivers. Through a live link with “América hoy”, the young presenter showed the food and drink that they distributed to the inhabitants of that place. In this context, the daughter of Gisela Valcárcel told the case of an older adult who lost her house and that she needs medical help.

What did Brunella Horna say?

The popular ‘Baby Brune’ could not be oblivious to this situation and indicated that the solidarity support will continue in the coming days: “This is not going to stop here, it will continue throughout the week until a solution is achieved for this entire population”, commented.

However, she caused astonishment by saying that she will take care of the medical expenses that said woman requires. “I’m going to take the lady’s case so I can give her the medicine she needs. Granny is sick and I’m going to take care of it absolutely,” he said.

Brunella Horna asks the Government for support

Given the state of emergency in Lima and Callao, due to heavy rains, Brunella Horna called on the government of Dina Boluarte to provide help to all those who have been seriously affected by this situation. The former reality girl expressed her outrage, since people who have lost their homes have not received help until now.

“Don’t they have mobility? Don’t have someone to take you? Where is the hostel? Make an urgent call to the Ministry of Housing, put your batteries“Commented the presenter with annoyance.

Does Karla Tarazona throw a hint at Brunella Horna?

During the broadcast of “Light it up”, Karla Tarazona expressed some comments about the support that the victims are receiving from some television figures. Did she refer to Brunella Horna in “America Today”.

“This is providing support, not just standing with your microphone and saying that we are at the scene and look at the misfortune. That is not being empathetic, that is putting on a show,” he said LIVE.