The businesswoman Brunella Horna She took important steps in her life in every sense in 2023 and was proud of it. She was a host on 'América Hoy', a morning show on América Televisión, in addition to marrying Richard Acuña and later becoming the mother of her long-awaited son. Even though she went through difficult times, the popular 'Brune' knew how to recover and finally achieved each of her goals.

What did Richard Acuña tell you?

Richard Acuna He was no stranger to Brunella Horna's tender publication and commented on it. “My wife (hearts)”, reads the publication.

Users on social networks celebrated the love of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña and congratulated them for the great progress they made in their lives. Let us remember that the former congressman swore eternal love for her at her wedding. “I promise you that I will make you very happy and I will take care of you, that I want to be with you until we are wrinkled and close my eyes, because you are the woman I fell in love with and with whom I want to be forever.”

What did César Acuña say after the birth of Brunella Horna and her son Richard?

Cesar Acuña He took to his social networks to upload a photograph in which he appears next to Brunella Horna, Richard Acuña and his grandson still in the clinic. The owner of the César Vallejo University was excited to learn how his offspring grow and wrote a tender post. “I am extremely excited and happy for the birth of my grandson, Alessio Acuña Horna. I want to congratulate my dear son Richard and Brune on this new chapter in their lives. I know that Alessio's arrival fills our entire family with happiness. The I love with all my soul”, said the politician.

Cesar Acuña and his post on Instagram. Photo: Cesar Acuña/Instagram

